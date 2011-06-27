  1. Home
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Pacifica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg19/28 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/532.0 mi.361.0/532.0 mi.361.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm287 hp @ 6400 rpm287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Mobility Preparatory Group (Fleet)yesyesno
Quick Order Package 27Lyesnono
Rear Access Mobility Preparatory Group (Fleet)yesyesno
3600 LB Rating Trailer Tow Groupyesyesyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Package Ayesyesyes
S Appearance Packageyesyesyes
Premium Audio Groupyesnono
Tire and Wheel Groupyesyesyes
Advanced SafetyTec Groupyesyesyes
Cold Weather Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 27Wnoyesno
8 Passenger Seating and 20" Wheel Groupnonoyes
Quick Order Package 27Pnonoyes
20 Speaker Harman Kardon Sound Groupnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
506 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Alpine premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
13 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
4 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Uconnect 4C Navigation with 8.4" Displayyesyesno
8 Passenger Seatingyesyesno
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)yesyesno
Alloy Seatsyesnono
Single Rear Overhead DVD Systemyesyesno
Cloth Bucket Seats w/"S" Logonoyesno
Uconnect Theater w/Streamingnoyesyes
Nappa Leather Bucket Seats w/"S" Logononoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
clothnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsnonoyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
MOPAR Protective Clear Filmyesyesyes
Inflatable Spare Tire Kit w/Sealant (Fleet)yesyesno
MOPAR Running Boards/Splash Guardsyesyesno
Inflatable Spare Tire Kityesyesno
MOPAR Splash Guards - Vehicle Setyesyesyes
20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise Wheelsyesyesyes
Black Stow N Place Roof Racknoyesno
Inflatable Spare Tire Kit w/Sealantnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.140.5 cu.ft.140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4330 lbs.4330 lbs.4330 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.6005 lbs.6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees14.0 degrees14.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees18.7 degrees18.7 degrees
Length203.8 in.203.8 in.203.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.3600 lbs.3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.197.3 cu.ft.197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.121.6 in.121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Exterior Colors
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Luxury White Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Diesel Gray, leather
  • Cognac/Alloy/Toffee, leather
  • Black/Alloy, leather
  • Black/Alloy, cloth
  • Cognac/Alloy, cloth
  • Black/Light Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Alloy, premium leather
  • Black/Diesel, premium leather
  • Black/Light Diesel Gray, premium leather
  • Black/Deep Mocha, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
235/65R17 tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
235/60R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,545
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Starting MSRP
$44,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

