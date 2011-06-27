  1. Home
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Starting MSRP
$42,895
Starting MSRP
$38,295
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg18/28 mpg18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/532.0 mi.342.0/532.0 mi.342.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm287 hp @ 6400 rpm287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
Packages
Quick Order Package 27Lyesnono
Security Groupyesnono
3600 LB Rating Trailer Tow Groupyesyesyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Package Ayesyesyes
13 Speaker Alpine Sound Groupyesnono
Tire and Wheel Groupyesyesyes
8 Passenger Seating and 20" Wheel Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 27Pnoyesno
Uconnect Theater Packagenoyesno
Uconnect Theater and Sound Groupnoyesno
Advanced SafetyTec Groupnoyesyes
20 Speaker Harman Kardon Sound Groupnonoyes
Hands Free Sliding Door and Liftgate Groupnonoyes
Quick Order Package 27Jnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
506 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
Alpine premium brand speakersnoyesyes
13 total speakersnoyesyes
Blu-ray/DVD playernonoyes
audio/video remote control remote controlnonoyes
video monitornonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
heated steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
4 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
Interior Options
8 Passenger Seatingyesnoyes
2nd & 3rd Row Window Shadesyesnono
Alloy Seatsyesnoyes
MOPAR Wi-Fiyesnono
MOPAR Wireless Phone-Charging Padyesyesyes
Uconnect 3C with 8.4" Displayyesnono
Vacuum Deletenoyesno
Black Seatsnoyesno
Uconnect 3C Navigation with 8.4" Displaynonoyes
Uconnect 8.4 Navigationnonoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room40.1 in.38.4 in.40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Front hip room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
premium leathernoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.38.4 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Inflatable Spare Tire Kityesnono
MOPAR Splash Guards - Vehicle Setyesyesyes
Black Stow N Place Roof Rackyesnono
MOPAR Running Boards/Splash Guardsyesnoyes
Inflatable Spare Tire Kit w/Sealantnonoyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.140.5 cu.ft.140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4330 lbs.4330 lbs.4330 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.6005 lbs.6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees14.0 degrees14.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees18.7 degrees18.7 degrees
Length203.8 in.203.8 in.203.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.3600 lbs.3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.197.3 cu.ft.197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.121.6 in.121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Molten Silver
  • Tusk White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, leather
  • Cognac/Alloy/Toffee, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
235/65R17 tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
235/60R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
