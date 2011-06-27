  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker
  5. Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 New Yorker
5(37%)4(50%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a review
See all New Yorkers for sale
List Price Estimate
$766 - $1,848
Used New Yorker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I Love My New-to-me New Yorker

arune, 03/03/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I spend a lot of time in my vehicles and want comfort for long days. The NYer has the most comfortable drivers seat ever! While I love and have mostly driving European cars, I am a bit old for getting in and out of MGBs, Fiats and Alfas. The bouncing is not a joy and performance is not - at my age - all that important (but this car has a lot). i bought this car with 240,000 km on the clock, which sounds like a lot but averages out to less than 10K be year. Well maintained, the few minor blemishes were easy to fix - a broken power antenna, replacing the broken front marker lights, and such. Aluminum rims for $60 ea.

Report Abuse

1994 New Yorker (found myself a lemon)

rpower, 07/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very nice car to drive. However, I believe that I found a number of problems with the car over the past 2.5 years since purchasing used with low milage. Chrome strips on the sides fell off (minor problem) a couple of times, and took away from the overall look of the car. Frequent problems with ball joints, wheel bearings, sway bars, and tie rods. In the past 2 years, all of these front end parts have been replaced once, some twice, causing much annoyance and costing a great deal. The sad part is, the vast majority of my driving is on the highway. I am told that sway bars and ball joints are problems common to all Chryslers

Report Abuse

1994 NEW YORKER / PERSONAL REVIEW

BEBOONE, 06/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I really like my New Yorker. It's quick, handles nicely, large enough for five adults and has a trunk like a cavern. But for the trunk area, it cuts a sleek profile. Weak points: That big trunk makes it hard to see when in "Reverse", the vehicle has above-average road noise and the headlights are mostinadequate. I won't trade it until the wheels fall off, though.

Report Abuse

What a pile of

Can I getsum quality, 01/02/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car used witho about 54000 miles on it. It was roomy comfortable and stylish with nice power and a smooth ride. None of that matters compared to the engine and transmission troubles I had. I Had to have the engine replaced twice and the transmission wouldnt shift out of 2nd most of the time after 80,000 miles. I would often. smell burning something or other from time to time. The car died two years befor I finished paying for it. I will never purchase another chrysler. The service department at the dealership lied to me about it not having any oil when the engine went but thats the first thing I checked when it did. Plus if it had an oil leak that was their responsibility.

Report Abuse

Ten Years

NY moses, 10/06/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased new, now 176,000 miles and I still love the car. Bought 100k extended warranty, Used for seized up water pump at 78,000, transmission at 97,000. Also had problems with a/c. No major problems in last several years. I can't find a new car for $40,000 that would offer more car than this one and make me feel I got my money's worth.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all New Yorkers for sale

Related Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles