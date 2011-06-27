  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler New Yorker
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker Features & Specs

More about the 1994 New Yorker
Overview
See New Yorker Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
Measurements
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight3457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
See New Yorker Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chrysler New Yorker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles