Used 1993 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fix rear sag. Delay auto tran. replace.
2007 bought '93 NY Salon like new/32K. Bolt-in rear springs from '86 Cougar for $20. sits and rides nice & can carry tools in trunk, passengers, and trailer. Around 51K AT often failed to shift. Manual calls limp mode; locks in 2nd. Switch ign. off/on while driving resets to normal mode, drives fine; seems like electronic problem. Now, limp mode AT delayed engagement from stop; seems like pressure problem. Dealer should know w/o $125. diagnostic; junkyard is full of these cars w/o phys. damage. $8.38 BARS LEAKS AT REPAIR has no effect. $5.27 Trans-X at Wal-Mart fixes both problems for app. a week of driving;? Drill 3/16" hole in rear of AT pan & plug with sheet metal screw to avoid overfill
Nice ride for the money!!
We bought this for our son. The car seems real nice so far. It handles well now that we changed the rear air shocks. The thing that you need to know about this car is that it has an electronic control transmission. My mechanic told me to make sure that you come to a complete stop at stop signs. I am happy to have an old mopar friend that gives us these little ideas on how to treat an older car. We have the 3.3 V6 and it is plenty of power for the car. The interior is very plush and and has never been smoked in. The exterior is really clean for the age. Our son should have a good car for sometime as long as he does his maintenance on it. So far so good.
VERY COMFORTABLE!!!
Car has been very reliable- good product. Paint peels, but other than that I have been very pleased
Comfortable but bad mechanically
I have owned my New Yorker for a little over 3 years. The seats are VERY comfortable and the ride is decent. However, the fake wood panels on the door fall off easily and I have put well over $1000 into this car because things keep breaking. The windshield wipers and speedometer have broken and it needed a new transmission computer. The air compressor for the automatic load leveling also broke and costs $1500. Also, my cruise control doesn't work and most recently the bracket holding the spring on the left rear wheel broke, making my car drag against the ground. It will cost another $500 to fix, and I don't want to put any more money into this car.
fith ave
only had it for 2 weeks, love it rides hard not soft.
