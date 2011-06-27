Used 1996 Chrysler LHS Consumer Reviews

Good cruiser Nebraska , 06/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought in 1999 with 34K. Now has 130K. Water pumps,Thermostat, front end, and A/C problems. $1200 to fix A/C--so I didn't/havent't. Still great mileage,great room,great ride. Trunk and Interior are HUGE. I did lots of road miles, til last year. This is one great hi-way Cruiser. 27 mpg while cruising at 82 mph on Interstate.Handles fairly well. About 18-20 around town. Still looks pretty new at 14 yrs old.Love the leather seats,layout etc. ( I'm over 6 ft) Stereo--Great Sounds. I also have 2 Mazda 626 5-spds. (25/34 mpg)(1995 & 1997) I'd buy any of these vehicles again. Report Abuse

I like the feel but hate the repair bill Tizzy , 04/27/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Nice car to drive and comfortable but has 88,000 mile and have had teh water pump and timing chain replaced twice. Many other small problems. Report Abuse

Chrysler LHS, good luxury sedan. Keith V Stracchino , 04/09/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very pleased with this big luxury sedan, very good performance and comfort, huge trunk. If I could go out and buy a new one today,(April 9 2009),I would be down at the dealers right now. Surprisingly good fuel consumption for this large, powerful car, my long term fuel economy is 20.1 mpg over 105000 miles. mixed city and freeway driving. The power steering rack failed early, but was replaced under warranty by the dealer at no cost to me. The car went though a series of coolant pumps until we discovered that there was a design or manufacturing error in the timing belt tensioner mounting. Addition of a spacer (~0.25in thick) between the tensioner and the mounting flange cured the problem Report Abuse

Big Car, Big Features, Big Bills! bearessence , 10/26/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the car with 62000 miles on it. I now have 131000 and counting. Had an oxygen sensor replaced, the moon roof leaks and a lot of problems with the suspension and tires. I don't like the climate control feature. I also had to replace a sensor under the dashboard to get the A/C to work correctly. Overall, a great car for long trips. Comfortable ride and plenty of room. I have the CD and cassette and everything on the dashboard is easy to reach. Enough room to where my kids won't fight. I would buy another because of the room and great ride. Report Abuse