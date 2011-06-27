Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron Sedan Consumer Reviews

LeBaron was my first car. I got with 88,000 miles on it. Its a good car, and is extremely comfortable. I almost didn't mind traffic. Good performance and very good gas mileage which I didn't expect, but that baby won't die in a pinch, and weather never effected it. Not too fast, I topped out at 94, which is still not too bad. Watch out for Serpentine Belt, and Transaxle gasket leaks. If you can get a nice one for 2,000 or lower I very much encourage you to do so.

Happy Stan , 02/19/2020 LE 4dr Sedan

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2004, from a retired farm couple, who needed a 2 door after wife broke her hip & wanted wider doors. It had 62,000 mi & I paid $2500. I drove it for work, year round, averaging 20,000 mi annually. It was a perfect size, very comfortable, powerful, & quite economical. Regular maintenence included oil change every 3000 mi, brakes & serpentine belts as needed, timing belt change @ 90,000,180,000,185.000, & 260,000 mi. Front axles & bearings @ 200,000 mi (after a slight rumble started on the rt side during turns). At around 200,000 mi, I noted slight blue smoke @ start up, but no unusual oil consumption. Worn valve seals are a known problem for the Mitsubishi 3.0 V6 with higher milage. I only had to have her towed once following a water pump bearing failure, which leaked coolant onto the timing belt, which shredded, @ highway speed. I had changed the water pump during the 2nd timing belt change, as a precaution. Fortunately, the 3.0 is a non interference engine so the valves were not damaged. Sadly, in the dead of winter of 2016, @ 288,000 mi, the car became increasingly hard to start when cold & began losing coolant with no visible external leak or coolant in the oil. A head gasket leak @ #1 cylinder, right against the firewall, was the culprit. A major job. As I no longer needed the car for work, I decided to sell. The body looked as good as the day I bought her & the interior showed very little wear. Heat & air were excellent & the ride remained smooth. Right up to the end, the transmission shifted smoothly & quickly. No slipping. Also, she pulled a trailer as though it wasn't there! I still miss this car & would buy another one without hesitation. She was worth every penny. The young man who bought her had the repair done & 4 yrars later, I still see her on the road from time to time.