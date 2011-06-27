  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Le Baron
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Le Barons for sale
List Price Estimate
$736 - $1,893
Used Le Baron for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

laberion

aby, 06/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

it has been i pretty good car.i have only had to fix one thing on it.that was the water pump and timing belt.but other than that it runs great.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Le Barons for sale

Related Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles