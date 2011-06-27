Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible Consumer Reviews

The best car I've ever had!! Mary , 12/31/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my little beauty, used, in 2004. The sleek body style caught my eye. I had no idea what an excellent car I was getting! No mechanical problems or anything, other than your typical age-related. Even then, the cost to repair/replace those parts {water pump & alternator} were very inexpensive. This car is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. I usually get bored with a vehicle after a year or so & *trade up*. But there's no way I'll give up my LeBaron. It's sturdy, dependable, easy to work on, gets great gas mileage, runs like a champ & really gets the looks & compliments! Eventually she'll need a new engine and/or tranny, yes, but I'll replace them. Report Abuse

No Problems Dane , 05/16/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful my Car is well over 80,000 miles. and i have had no problems but a small rip on my top. but even that is easy to fix, in fact, i just decided to buy a whole new top altogether and found it not too expensive at all ! great pickup speed. great top end speed. totally reliable, smooth ride. Report Abuse

LeBaron Base convertible jim , 03/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the LeB. w/ 52K mi. It now has 100K and I've had no problems at all. No oil burn, no leaks, everything works well. I'm a believer in preventive, rather than breakdown maintenance, and it has always paid off. Report Abuse

Satisfied Owner for 5 Years Honey , 08/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned my LeBaron for 5 years now. It had 75,000 miles on it when I ourchased it in 1997 and it now has 108,000. So far I've only dealt with routine maitenance (brakes, oil, plugs, etc.) and minor problems (starter, ais motor, throttle pos. sensor). It is a very reliable car. The 3.0 L V6 is fast and accelerates quickly. The power top goes down with the push of a button (although the back windows don't anymore). All in all, for a car that is almost 10 years old, it has held up suprisingly well. Bravo Chrysler! Report Abuse