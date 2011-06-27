  1. Home
Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Le Baron
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
My 1992 LeBaron Rocks!

SKRJeff, 12/19/2002
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my LeBaron used with 311,000k's on it, the car was maintained and was look after very good by the previous owner. I have done nothing to it and it works beautifully, Love the style and the 3.0L rocks and is a very high performance motor to say the least, I love it and plan to keep it for some time.

Trouble

Mo, 03/13/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car has a history of trouble with automatic transmission, digital dash, and engine. True to form my Lebaron drinks a quart of oil every 1500 miles, the dash sometimes doesn't work, and the transmission is slipping. The 25 mpg (3L V6) is good and the velour seats are cushy but handling is mediocre and styling is outdated. Original Infinity stereo and speakers have failed but it used to sound pretty good.

A YANK IN ENGLAND

shoney, 02/13/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is one cool car and is sized right for Europe easy to park easy to drive and very rare here and so American that's why i bought it European cars are so same boring i wanted a different drive oh fuel mileage hey with our gallon being 20%bigger than us one i get over 30 mpg

