Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Le Baron
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$736 - $1,893
1991 chrysler lebaron sedan 4 door

vette lover, 07/29/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 2 years and had no major problems with it. It is the only front wheel drive car that i have ever owned that does burnouts. The powerful v6 engine delivers, even with 113,000 original miles. I plan to keep this car for many more years.

