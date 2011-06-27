Used 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2007 Chrysler Crossfire-Pretty wonderful Gene Randall , 08/08/2017 Limited 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Make sure it has good all season tires-Goodyear has a set. These tires are very expensive. Make sure no fluid leaks, radiator secure, lighting all works properly, Tmps light works properly. I have had two of these cars and both reports a false positive. Eventually was able to sort the problem-two tires were under inflated-light will signal with this condition. If one low then waits until that tire is 25% low. I had a convertable and now have a coupe. I personally perfer the coupe. The convertable is fun and may handle a bit better. Both cars pull one "G" on the skid path. Steering is a little old fashion-recirculating ball instead of rack and pinion. However this is a solid car with Mercedes running gear, driveline and gauges and switchgear. So if you are looking for a Mercedes vehucle without cash outlay then this is the car for you. I paid $7000.00 for each one- the coupe is a 2007 and has 78000 miles, the convertable was a 2005 and had 105000 miles. I would recomend that you buy the lowest milage car you can find. Also check service records and make sure proper oil changes are made . 8.5 quarts of Mobile one full synthetic. Also make sure that it has always been filled with premium gas-otherwise can cause engiene issues. Also might want to replace the Key Fob cases- can be had on Amazon for 10.00 each. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car for the money Len , 10/04/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my '07 limited for $19k with 2000 miles in April 2008. I like it because it is a great balance between comfort and performance, and for the money I didn't consider anything else. It is fun to drive, good on gas, maneuverable and relatively quick. I am 6'2" and fit comfortably in it, the seats are supportive yet the matte orangy-brown leather is soft on the back. I drove the car on a 4 hour trip through NYC traffic and was comfortable the whole time. I could not imagine having the car automatic, but don't get along with the shifter sometimes.

Serious Bargain! Chris , 12/13/2007 4 of 5 people found this review helpful '07 Limited Coupe, 6 speed. For $23K brand new OTD (12/5/07)....I choose it over the MS3s I'd tested. Lifetime warranty on the Mercedes powertrain, This was the bargain of a lifetime! Handles fantastic, after 300 miles appears to get >21 MPG driven hard. Great midrange & higher lateral Gs than MS3. Had $36K sticker.....nothing even close to it for $23K.

Norm's joy Norm , 01/19/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I replaced the wiper blades . The original were hard and did not clear in rain. The inside of the inside door pull had burs and was replaced.No other problems. These problems were corrected by Chysler without charge.This car hangs on curves and the road like glue. A great sport car. I have had 5 Corvette's and this Crossfire is as much fun to drive. It is all German except the skin. The crafsmanship is top of the line of most sports cars. I have had many complements on the looks of the car. You will have to drive it to appreciate it. Rumers are that the production will stop after 08 so this car will be a classic.