Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Coupe Consumer Reviews

A fun loving beauty! Cincinnati Slim , 04/21/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is such a cool little car! Beautiful, impractical, cramped and hard to see out and I'm just crazy about it. Like a super hot girlfriend, you overlook her bad habits because you're having so much fun! Some car reviewers have said the car's chassis and brakes are so good that It could use more power. I'm sure not complaining. I think it's a blast to drive yet, unlike most performance cars I've had, it is very forgiving. The ESP/Traction Control/ABS systems work very well especially in bad weather. It really makes you feel like a hero. Report Abuse

What a deal rampage , 02/10/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this on a whim when I was looking for a Mazda 3 wagon a year ago. The $19k price tag was a deal maker. Driving it is a treat and I'm still impressed with its handling, braking and looks. The 6 speed manual taps the power in the engine efficiently and it feels great to be pressed back into the seat upon acceleration. The only drawback is that is does not go up icy hills well so it's garaged when it snows. My 6'3" tall husband cannot strech his legs out straight, but he is very willing to make the sacrafice. Cargo area is plentiful for everyday and weekend jaunts. I swore I would never own a Chrysler product but this is the best car I've ever had. Report Abuse

Kim's dream realized Kim's dream , 05/17/2008 3 of 6 people found this review helpful I began my quest for a sports car in the fall of 07 and was sold and ready to buy a Saturn Sky when a friend suggested that I give the Crossfire a try Thank God for suggestions, the car is such a great ride. Driving this car is like becoming part of the vehicle, you become one with the seat and thus the car itself. I am so glad I found this vehicle. The car is a brand new 2006 with 13 miles on it and I have only had it for 2 weeks but the car is sexy, curvy,sleek and so retro in design. I love this car and I absolutely love driving it. It is a true head turner. Thanks for the dream come true. Report Abuse

sporty vehicle but with problems Clyde Bailey , 06/18/2018 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This model car has a history of electrical problems, and mine is no exception. I've spent over $4000 trying to solve one problem that it still has--it frequently won't start on the first try--turn the key and you get nothing--no lights, no sounds, no start. I've replaced every item in the starting system without changing the no-start situation. Hot/cold weather, long-term parking, frequent use, all have no effect on the starting problem. I've discovered that when it won't start (about one time in a half-dozen attempts), pumping the clutch 2-3 times usually solves the problem. Twice I've gone outside and found the flashers working on the left side of the car without being turned on. Had to disconnect the battery. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse