Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Coupe Consumer Reviews
Greatest Car
This is the greatest car I have ever owned. I have never been a Chrysler person but the Crossfire changed all of that. It has great punch and is just all around fun to drive. I would own another. The Service Department at El Dorado is the greatest.
I love this car!!!
For the pice this has been a dependable Gunnar to drive. Nothing ever goes wrong with it. It is very peppy, handles well and gets folks to look at you when you drive by. Oil changes are a little high, but you only need to get one or two per year. I would recommend this car to any that are looking for a reasonably priced "fun" car that will cost little in maintenance
2005 Crossfire Coupe Limited is AWESOME
I have owned my car since last year. I take it to a German auto shop since all the parts are Mercedes Benz. It has only needed oil changes. Mine has only 34,000km, not miles, on it...so about 20,000 miles. Not only is it fun to drive but I get compliments on it wherever I go. People want to know what it is! I think Chrysler/Daimler made a big mistake when they quit making these cars, but on the other hand, mine is or will be a collector car. It is in excellent condition and it is better looking and faster than anything on the road. It was made in Germany and can do the autobahn with speed and agility. I'd buy two of these cute cars if I could afford to. They are great cars! Good on gas too.
First Car
Looking for a low cost third vehicle...yes I am now father of the year. 2005 Coupe limited with 59,000 miles, $6800. Awesome car...very practical...yes practical... 90% of the time I am driving a $60,000 truck to work...when I can drive this baby... Love the car...28 MPG...quick...not fast... very sweet. ride.
So/So
It's a great car if all you want to do is look at it. Yipes is it expensive to drive. Before buying check on price of oil-change and tire replacement. The 19 inchers in the rear are not only hard to find, but will require you to get a second job to pay for replacements. It's an ego booster to have the kid at the drive-thru say "cool car," but you pay for the opportunity. Make sure your local dealer knows how fix them. When I bought mine the salesman didn't even know how to get it in reverse!
