Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire Base Features & Specs

Overview
$33,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,620
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$33,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.5/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$33,620
Torque229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$33,620
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,620
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
240 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,620
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
$33,620
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$33,620
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$33,620
Front head room36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
$33,620
Front track58.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Length159.8 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
$33,620
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Silver Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Alabaster Clearcoat
  • Blaze Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray / Medium Slate Gray
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Dark Slate Gray / Cedar
Tires & Wheels
$33,620
19 x 9 in. wheelsyes
P255/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,620
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
