Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.5/365.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Torque
|229 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.9 ft.
|Valves
|18
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|240 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Front track
|58.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|159.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3060 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.37 cd.
|Height
|50.7 in.
|Wheel base
|94.5 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|Rear track
|58.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|19 x 9 in. wheels
|yes
|P255/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,620
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
