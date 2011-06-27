Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nice car charles crooms , 09/12/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful You will never find a car that is more reliable then this one.I have my car for over five winters and it started with no trouble everyday. And I saw all those other new cars sitting on side of the road and hear i come driving pass them live like i was in some type of suv or something. I have a little front end problems but, can't get no car better then this one. And i love the way it handles. Report Abuse

Pleasures and disappointments Billann , 07/22/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Very good until end of warrenty. I moved and do not like dealer in the area I moved to. The original dealer was very good. I believe the new dealer took me for a new transmission. Report Abuse

excellent Pat Parkhurst , 07/31/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have enjoyed driving this vehicle. Report Abuse

concorde sedan grava chrysler nicholas di Marzo , 11/29/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I had very good luck, rides like when was new. solid car, handles like sports car has touring suspension.like a sturdy handeling car ,one of the best I ever owned. Report Abuse