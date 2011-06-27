  1. Home
Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

27 reviews
Nice car

charles crooms, 09/12/2010
You will never find a car that is more reliable then this one.I have my car for over five winters and it started with no trouble everyday. And I saw all those other new cars sitting on side of the road and hear i come driving pass them live like i was in some type of suv or something. I have a little front end problems but, can't get no car better then this one. And i love the way it handles.

Pleasures and disappointments

Billann, 07/22/2002
Very good until end of warrenty. I moved and do not like dealer in the area I moved to. The original dealer was very good. I believe the new dealer took me for a new transmission.

excellent

Pat Parkhurst, 07/31/2003
I have enjoyed driving this vehicle.

concorde sedan grava chrysler

nicholas di Marzo, 11/29/2003
I had very good luck, rides like when was new. solid car, handles like sports car has touring suspension.like a sturdy handeling car ,one of the best I ever owned.

Good Car, Some Quirks

dtoman, 04/09/2002
I just sold this car, bought it with 28K on it, traded it with 78 K on it. Very nice ride and a lot of interior space and trunk space for a car that doesn't look huge. Transmission was rebuilt at 38k miles (warranty), a/c had compressor failure once in the time i owned it, and when I traded it the fuel gauge was inoperable. Leather seats wore a little prematurely possibly. Bought it for 9000 and traded it and they gave me 4000 for it in Sept 2001. I would buy the car again in a heartbeat if it had a warranty still!

