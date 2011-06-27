Used 1993 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good Family Car Toby VALDEZ , 07/26/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The car had 33,000 miles on it. Today it has 157,000. Does not burn any oil. I use it to commute to work. A/c works good. I just love driving my car. Three of my grand kids have gotten their their driving permit while driving my Chrysler Concord. I painted the car five years ago. Looks great. Excellent second car. Report Abuse

Such an underrated car toyotaofdothan , 12/12/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Having grown up with Chrysler products I was biased and had a preference to them. Several years ago after much pressure I left the Dodge dealership I was at for a job with Toyota.. Now after a few years to look back and reflect; while I can't say Toyota does not make a quality product; I can clearly see the reviews for many years feel even more biased against the Chrysler products. This car is almost 20 years old, and due to southern sun has required a repaint. Other than that; there are few parts that have ever been replaced on it. It does need a piece of trim along the windshield, and it sounds like there may be some play in a motor mount developing.

LONG HAUL phaedrus , 02/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car in 1996 with 46K, now it has 237K - same 3.3L engine - burns no oil. Transmission problems big time all along - five torque converters in all, finally put in a mopar reman and all seems okay. Never stranded me.

Great value in used car Bluehistorian , 05/16/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this 93 Concorde 8 years ago for a bargain price. I have keep it garaged most of the time and performed regular maintenance. It has provided virtually trouble free service during the entire time. It is fun to drive, and I love the 3.5 liter power plant that gives plenty of get up and go. The exterior design still appears contemporary even thought he model is 13 years old. Interior and exterior quality have been excellent. The leather seats have held up well and look good. Unfortunately, it just suffered through a hail storm, and the insurance adjuster has "totalled" the vehicle. Even though it is a little dimpled, I intend to keep it a while longer.