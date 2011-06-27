Used 1999 Chrysler Cirrus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3146 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tint Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Silver Fern
  • Camel
  • Agate
