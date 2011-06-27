Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen SUV Consumer Reviews

VCT Hemi Aspen. 376hp/401tq. AWD car_enthusiast , 03/29/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Edmunds should have the option of selecting the vct hemi aspen in the menu. The vct stands for variable cam timing. This SUV is fast, especially in cooler temps and is a huge improvement over the first generation hemi. It's an excellent SUV: it's safe, the interior layout is perfect, the steering is light but feels great, it's quiet when you're cruising but really roars when you give it a few or more rpms. MPG can be good when you're cruising at highway speeds but watch out for stop and go traffic - then it's a different story altogether. Reliability has been great so far. Also, these are incredibly rare to see. A complaint I have is that there is not a single hemi badge on the suv!! Report Abuse

Rented For Vacation bullrun , 06/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Went from Colorado to Texas and back. Smooth Ride. Avg MPG 21. Hwy 23, City 19. Front Seats a bit uncomfortable for 3k mile round trip. Seat configuraton was nice. Lots of room for luggage and people. Drove through wind and rain.. No Problems. Headlights were outstanding. Steering in wind was no problem with one hand. Hugs road very well. Nice acceleration. Brakes were on the money. A/C worked brilliantly in 105 degree Texas heat. Middle row seating could use 2 or 3 more inches for leg room. Driving visibility was excellent. Blind spots are minimal. Rear camera was a bit blurry, but sensors worked well. Report Abuse

Impressed Greg , 05/14/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Smooth ride, comfortable seating, plenty of space to take the family on a twelve hour ride to our vacation destination, then twelve hours home. This vehicle is worth a serious look for those considering the large SUV. The price is a pleasant surprise, and comparing it to the GM and Ford equivalents, we saved many thousands and got a great vehicle. The hemi has smooth fluid acceleration and alot of power. Report Abuse

Love My Aspen aspen_j , 07/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Had a 2005 Durango and this Aspen drives more like a car when compared to it. What really sold me on the Aspen was the heavy discounts, Sirius Backseat TV, remote start, alarm, chrome wheels, power liftgate, and 3 rows. All other brands didn't fit my budget with those same features. Report Abuse