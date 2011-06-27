Used 2016 Chrysler 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
300 Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,258*
Total Cash Price
$18,029
Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,357*
Total Cash Price
$24,215
Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,739*
Total Cash Price
$24,922
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,702*
Total Cash Price
$24,391
Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,950*
Total Cash Price
$18,382
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,122*
Total Cash Price
$25,629
C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,567*
Total Cash Price
$17,675
C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,061*
Total Cash Price
$19,973
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,567*
Total Cash Price
$17,675
Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,863*
Total Cash Price
$21,917
C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,135*
Total Cash Price
$21,033
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,628*
Total Cash Price
$23,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$930
|$959
|$4,522
|Maintenance
|$1,768
|$600
|$1,050
|$165
|$2,394
|$5,976
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,178
|Financing
|$970
|$779
|$577
|$361
|$131
|$2,818
|Depreciation
|$4,148
|$1,807
|$1,590
|$1,411
|$1,266
|$10,222
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,579
|$6,074
|$6,259
|$5,150
|$7,196
|$35,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,249
|$1,288
|$6,073
|Maintenance
|$2,374
|$806
|$1,410
|$222
|$3,215
|$8,027
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,330
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,582
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,047
|$775
|$485
|$175
|$3,785
|Depreciation
|$5,572
|$2,428
|$2,136
|$1,895
|$1,700
|$13,730
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,210
|$8,158
|$8,406
|$6,917
|$9,665
|$47,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,251
|Maintenance
|$2,444
|$829
|$1,451
|$228
|$3,309
|$8,261
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,369
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,077
|$798
|$499
|$180
|$3,896
|Depreciation
|$5,734
|$2,499
|$2,198
|$1,950
|$1,750
|$14,131
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,625
|$8,397
|$8,652
|$7,119
|$9,948
|$48,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,118
|Maintenance
|$2,392
|$811
|$1,420
|$224
|$3,239
|$8,085
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,340
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,594
|Financing
|$1,312
|$1,054
|$781
|$489
|$177
|$3,813
|Depreciation
|$5,612
|$2,445
|$2,151
|$1,909
|$1,713
|$13,830
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,313
|$8,218
|$8,468
|$6,968
|$9,736
|$47,702
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$978
|$4,610
|Maintenance
|$1,802
|$612
|$1,070
|$168
|$2,441
|$6,093
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,010
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,201
|Financing
|$989
|$795
|$589
|$368
|$133
|$2,874
|Depreciation
|$4,230
|$1,843
|$1,621
|$1,438
|$1,291
|$10,423
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,787
|$6,193
|$6,381
|$5,251
|$7,337
|$35,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$6,428
|Maintenance
|$2,513
|$853
|$1,492
|$235
|$3,403
|$8,496
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,675
|Financing
|$1,379
|$1,108
|$821
|$513
|$186
|$4,006
|Depreciation
|$5,897
|$2,569
|$2,261
|$2,005
|$1,799
|$14,532
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,039
|$8,635
|$8,897
|$7,321
|$10,230
|$50,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$1,733
|$588
|$1,029
|$162
|$2,347
|$5,859
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,155
|Financing
|$951
|$764
|$566
|$354
|$128
|$2,763
|Depreciation
|$4,067
|$1,772
|$1,559
|$1,383
|$1,241
|$10,022
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,372
|$5,955
|$6,136
|$5,049
|$7,055
|$34,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$5,009
|Maintenance
|$1,958
|$664
|$1,163
|$183
|$2,652
|$6,621
|Repairs
|$489
|$566
|$660
|$771
|$901
|$3,387
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,305
|Financing
|$1,075
|$863
|$640
|$400
|$145
|$3,122
|Depreciation
|$4,596
|$2,002
|$1,762
|$1,563
|$1,402
|$11,325
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,720
|$6,729
|$6,934
|$5,705
|$7,972
|$39,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$1,733
|$588
|$1,029
|$162
|$2,347
|$5,859
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,155
|Financing
|$951
|$764
|$566
|$354
|$128
|$2,763
|Depreciation
|$4,067
|$1,772
|$1,559
|$1,383
|$1,241
|$10,022
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,372
|$5,955
|$6,136
|$5,049
|$7,055
|$34,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan Anniversary Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,099
|$1,131
|$1,166
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$2,149
|$729
|$1,276
|$201
|$2,910
|$7,265
|Repairs
|$537
|$621
|$724
|$846
|$988
|$3,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,204
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,432
|Financing
|$1,179
|$947
|$702
|$439
|$159
|$3,426
|Depreciation
|$5,043
|$2,197
|$1,933
|$1,715
|$1,539
|$12,427
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,861
|$7,384
|$7,609
|$6,261
|$8,748
|$42,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,119
|$5,275
|Maintenance
|$2,062
|$700
|$1,225
|$193
|$2,793
|$6,972
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$695
|$812
|$948
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,155
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,132
|$909
|$674
|$421
|$152
|$3,288
|Depreciation
|$4,840
|$2,109
|$1,855
|$1,646
|$1,477
|$11,926
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,852
|$8,732
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,343
|$7,086
|$7,302
|$6,008
|$8,395
|$41,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,852
|Maintenance
|$2,288
|$776
|$1,358
|$214
|$3,098
|$7,734
|Repairs
|$572
|$661
|$771
|$900
|$1,052
|$3,956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,008
|$747
|$467
|$169
|$3,647
|Depreciation
|$5,368
|$2,339
|$2,058
|$1,826
|$1,638
|$13,229
|Fuel
|$1,824
|$1,880
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$2,054
|$9,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,691
|$7,861
|$8,100
|$6,665
|$9,313
|$45,628
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chrysler 300 in Virginia is:not available
