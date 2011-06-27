  1. Home
Used 2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Core Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Wow

Chrysler Retired Executuve, 03/29/2020
SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 300 SRT8 is an absolute beast. Car is also confortable for someone 6'5 and higher. My car has 20k mikes and runs like a top with herculuen performance. It's to bad they don't make them anymore with this monster engine. A little piece of advice for charger and challenger stock srt8, you can't beat the 300 SRT8 'CORE'' in a mile, as they mfg'd CORE edition with a 'hidden' additional 30 horses. This easter egg* iresults in faster car compared to all other 6.4's.....sweet. *additional 30 hp only applied to USA + CDN mfg cars, and VERY FEW 'CORE' Editions were sold. If you can get your hands on one of these buy, buy, buy !!

