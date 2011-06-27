Used 2014 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Buy it!! oldcarguy , 02/04/2014 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I spent a couple months reading reviews and shopping around. I needed a sedan with room for me ( I'm 6'3") and my two young kids. I test drove the V6 Honda Accord, Nissan Maxima, 2014 Chevy Impala, and a couple Buicks. I didn't even consider the 300 until it came up in a couple other car reviews - I thought they were much more expensive. I bought a 2014 300C with the Hemi V-8 (NOT V-6 as the Edmund's site insists) and the SafetyTec package and cannot convey how much I love this car! It reminds me of several old American luxury muscle cars I've owned, crossed with the most modern technology, comfort, and quality. It's as if my 1971 455 Grand Prix SJ had a baby with the Starship Enterprise. (In a good way!) Buy one! **update** I have now owned the car for years and I still love it. No problems at all. It is still the best of both worlds: American V-8 sound and power, German-engineered chassis. Best car I have ever owned. I plan to keep it for years and years. **Second update Feb 2020** 60,000 trouble free miles, still looks like new and drives like new. Still happy with this car. If it were stolen I would replace it with the exact same model today. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 300s RWD v-6 shaclan5 , 12/12/2014 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Purchased 9/25/2014. Drive roughly 5,000 interstate miles a month in FL. Currently 13k in the first 2.5 months of ownership. Bought based on customer reviews and not disappointed. Beats audio amazing, elegant looking S model, interior better than Lexus. Comperable to MB yet ten of thousands cheaper. Average 27.6 per tank, 29 on hwy running 80. Turns just over 1600 rpm at 80. 8 speed ZF smooth as silk. Mileage data can be seen on fulley.com under 2014 300 named 'v-6'. Logged 205k on a 2009 Genesis Sedan (my daughter will drive this car the next 5 years in college) and fully expect 300k + from this car. given the low RPMs. Interior fit and finish second to none.

WOW!! Pound for Pound, Dollar For Dollar The Best Car on the Road - I mean it!! daytraderjeff , 02/16/2014 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Just picked up my new 300S today. Built to order, mine is Jazz Blue with the brand new for Q1 2014 changes - Hyper Black 20" Rims, Blacked out Trim and Ambassador Blue Leather Interior. I got every option - NAV, Moonroof, Safety Tec, Luxury pkg. I would love a Hemi, but went with the 3.6 V6 and RWD 8spd - really looking forward to 31+ MPG...) I have only put 25 miles on it so far, but... WOW!!! This car is incredible!! Looks amazing, drives smoother that any car I have ever been in and has every feature imaginable. The control screen is awesome. The heated seats and steering wheel are programmed to come on automatically, and they come on fast and are warm and comfortable

300s 300s , 02/04/2015 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful Taste in cars is as subjective as taste in food or music. You have to try it for yourself. I recommend test drives first and reading reviews second. I drove the Ford Taurus, Chevy Impala LTZ and Chrysler 300s. I chose the 300s. The Impala was very close but the 300 just has more character. Again, my opinion, both great cars. I chose the 300s for 1) Quite comfortable ride 2) Style 3) Gas mileage was equal on both. Test drive the cars you guys like and pick the one that's best for you and don't worry about what others say.