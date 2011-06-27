  1. Home
Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG232323
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg19/31 mpg19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.9/592.1 mi.362.9/592.1 mi.362.9/592.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.19.1 gal.19.1 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm292 hp @ 6350 rpm292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.38.9 ft.38.9 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Quick Order Package 27Eyesnono
SafetyTecnoyesyes
300 Luxury Series Packagenoyesno
Luxury Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 27Hnoyesno
Quick Order Package 27Gnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
element antennayesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
276 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Alpine premium brand speakersnoyesno
2 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
552 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
rear view cameranoyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsnonoyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashnonoyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consolenonoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyesnono
Beats Audio Groupnoyesno
UConnect Touch 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAVnoyesyes
19 Premium Speaker Groupnoyesno
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
clothyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
premium leathernoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
20.0" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Front track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Curb weight3999 lbs.4029 lbs.4029 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.5100 lbs.5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.32 cd.0.32 cd.
Length198.6 in.198.6 in.198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.5.0 in.
Height58.4 in.58.5 in.58.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.120.2 in.120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Exterior Colors
  • Luxury Brown Pearlcoat
  • Crystal Blue Pearlcoat
  • Cashmere Pearlcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Gloss Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Luxury Brown Pearlcoat
  • Crystal Blue Pearlcoat
  • Cashmere Pearlcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Gloss Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Gloss Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Dark Frost Beige/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Radar Red, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P215/65R T tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
P225/60R H tiresnoyesno
chrome-clad wheel coversnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
245/45R20 tiresnonoyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Starting MSRP
$32,670
Starting MSRP
$33,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
