Used 2005 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

Awesome ! High perfomance car!

Gmedina, 07/31/2015
SRT-8 Rwd 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
I just bought an 05 300 C SRT 8 and I'm loving this car! it reminded me of my prime time when I used to have a 77 Trans Am ! I never taught I would see another car like that 77 (performance and handling ...even looks)and this SRT 8 really exceeded my expectations.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
SRT8 300C

Mike, 04/07/2006
I love this car. Its by far the fastest car I ever had. It has every option. Everything works fine. The main problem I had is with the front spoiler it was so low that I went over the parking block at the gas station OK but when I backed up it pulled the whole front end off. It cost me $1500.00 to fix it, I then did it again at the bank so I took it off and it fine now.

Love it or Leave it?

Frank, 02/15/2005
After waiting over three months to take delivery of our Chrysler 300C, it finally arrived. An extremely well assembled unit, nice fits inside and out. That all lasted about three weeks,and then the problems started. With no warning whatsoever, the battery was totally dead,and we're now working on number four battery! Just one electrical problem after another! More often than not, it's back to the dealer so they can search for the problem. In 3-1/2 months we have managed to drive it 1349 kms (800 miles) Things such as dash warning lights (engine, ESP/BSN) inop auto wipers, inop daytime running lights and who knows what's next! Other than that, a beautiful car...wish I could drive it!

What a improvement

NQUP, 02/26/2005
Owned a 2001 and 2003 Chrysler 300. This car outdoes every category from performance to comfort. It is very much noticed the German Auto influence when driving.

A Real Head Turner

rahthrift, 02/28/2005
I can't say enough good things about this car. Strangers tell me what a beautiful car it is every time I drive it. It is the smoothest ride imaginable. Both my children instantly fall asleep in the roomy backseat whenever we take a ride. It really is a great value and quite a car.

