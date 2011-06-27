Used 2005 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

Awesome ! High perfomance car! Gmedina , 07/31/2015 SRT-8 Rwd 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I just bought an 05 300 C SRT 8 and I'm loving this car! it reminded me of my prime time when I used to have a 77 Trans Am ! I never taught I would see another car like that 77 (performance and handling ...even looks)and this SRT 8 really exceeded my expectations. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SRT8 300C Mike , 04/07/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car. Its by far the fastest car I ever had. It has every option. Everything works fine. The main problem I had is with the front spoiler it was so low that I went over the parking block at the gas station OK but when I backed up it pulled the whole front end off. It cost me $1500.00 to fix it, I then did it again at the bank so I took it off and it fine now. Report Abuse

Love it or Leave it? Frank , 02/15/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After waiting over three months to take delivery of our Chrysler 300C, it finally arrived. An extremely well assembled unit, nice fits inside and out. That all lasted about three weeks,and then the problems started. With no warning whatsoever, the battery was totally dead,and we're now working on number four battery! Just one electrical problem after another! More often than not, it's back to the dealer so they can search for the problem. In 3-1/2 months we have managed to drive it 1349 kms (800 miles) Things such as dash warning lights (engine, ESP/BSN) inop auto wipers, inop daytime running lights and who knows what's next! Other than that, a beautiful car...wish I could drive it! Report Abuse

What a improvement NQUP , 02/26/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Owned a 2001 and 2003 Chrysler 300. This car outdoes every category from performance to comfort. It is very much noticed the German Auto influence when driving. Report Abuse