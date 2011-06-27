Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
200 Convertible
Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,134*
Total Cash Price
$11,805
S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,189*
Total Cash Price
$12,150
Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,430*
Total Cash Price
$8,962
200 Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,903*
Total Cash Price
$8,789
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,375*
Total Cash Price
$8,617
LX 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,398*
Total Cash Price
$11,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 200 Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,447
|Maintenance
|$960
|$174
|$2,981
|$404
|$1,581
|$6,101
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$680
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$904
|Financing
|$634
|$511
|$378
|$237
|$85
|$1,845
|Depreciation
|$3,247
|$1,248
|$1,099
|$973
|$874
|$7,440
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,067
|$5,722
|$8,460
|$5,849
|$7,036
|$36,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 200 Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$988
|$179
|$3,068
|$416
|$1,627
|$6,279
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$699
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$931
|Financing
|$653
|$526
|$389
|$244
|$87
|$1,899
|Depreciation
|$3,342
|$1,285
|$1,131
|$1,001
|$900
|$7,658
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,331
|$5,890
|$8,707
|$6,019
|$7,242
|$37,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 200 Convertible Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$827
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$729
|$132
|$2,263
|$307
|$1,200
|$4,631
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$516
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$686
|Financing
|$482
|$388
|$287
|$180
|$64
|$1,401
|Depreciation
|$2,465
|$947
|$834
|$738
|$664
|$5,648
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,883
|$4,344
|$6,422
|$4,440
|$5,341
|$27,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 200 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$786
|$811
|$834
|$860
|$4,056
|Maintenance
|$715
|$130
|$2,220
|$301
|$1,177
|$4,542
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$506
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$673
|Financing
|$472
|$380
|$282
|$176
|$63
|$1,374
|Depreciation
|$2,417
|$929
|$818
|$724
|$651
|$5,540
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,750
|$4,261
|$6,299
|$4,354
|$5,239
|$26,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 200 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$701
|$127
|$2,176
|$295
|$1,154
|$4,453
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$496
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$660
|Financing
|$463
|$373
|$276
|$173
|$62
|$1,347
|Depreciation
|$2,370
|$911
|$802
|$710
|$638
|$5,431
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,618
|$4,177
|$6,175
|$4,269
|$5,136
|$26,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 200 Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$967
|$175
|$3,003
|$407
|$1,593
|$6,145
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$684
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$911
|Financing
|$639
|$515
|$381
|$239
|$86
|$1,859
|Depreciation
|$3,271
|$1,257
|$1,107
|$980
|$880
|$7,495
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,133
|$5,764
|$8,522
|$5,891
|$7,088
|$36,398
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chrysler 200 in Virginia is:not available
