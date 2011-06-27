Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
2014 V6 200 Conv - get one while you still can!

goduto, 01/12/2015
Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

We had a 2012 200 convertible with the 4 cylinder that we liked, but upgraded to a 2014 200 convertible with a V6 that we love. . It is my wifes daily driver along with our summer fun car. Works in the snow to as it is FWD! They improved the suspension in 2013 and with the added power of the 6 cylinder it makes for a much better overall driving experience. This is the last year for the convertible, so we plan on keeping it for a long time as nothing else comes close. FYI we bought this certified pre-owned with just 12,000 miles for just $18,500

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
2014 200 convertible

Cindi1958, 01/24/2019
Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Had shaken in steering wheel, my tires were bad from get go. Replace them tires and all is good. Now having error with hard top not working. Have to take in. Didn't like the black and white interior. Had changed out to all black. Looks fabulous. The harness was shorted per, poor design 400 later hard top is now working.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It's like The Batmobile or a Transformer!

Rbrooks, 08/25/2019
S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The hard top convertible is so amazing for convenience, quietness, security and Wow factor! I'm a 3rd owner, purchased at 65k mis. privately. Seems well cared for. The V6 is pretty good. I wish they had developed the 8 speed AT earlier or given it maybe 20 more HP. But it is definitely adequate. As one reviewer mentioned, interior lighting lacks safety lites on the doors and lights under the dash, As well as dim trunk lighting. Not sure why, with all the LEDs and attn to detail they missed that. But I bought some bright LED license plate lights that are tiny. She's about to get a lighting upgrade! I've owned it a year & put new rear brakes & Kuhmos all around. When it's stored for long periods, the steering pops a bunch. But I discovered when I was driving it daily, the popping went away after a week or so. Super looking and riding vehicle. It's my all time favorite! Even enjoying the refinement over the raw power of the old 'vette. It's been the right car for the right time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
