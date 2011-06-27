Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Convertible Consumer Reviews

2014 V6 200 Conv - get one while you still can! goduto , 01/12/2015 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We had a 2012 200 convertible with the 4 cylinder that we liked, but upgraded to a 2014 200 convertible with a V6 that we love. . It is my wifes daily driver along with our summer fun car. Works in the snow to as it is FWD! They improved the suspension in 2013 and with the added power of the 6 cylinder it makes for a much better overall driving experience. This is the last year for the convertible, so we plan on keeping it for a long time as nothing else comes close. FYI we bought this certified pre-owned with just 12,000 miles for just $18,500 Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2014 200 convertible Cindi1958 , 01/24/2019 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Had shaken in steering wheel, my tires were bad from get go. Replace them tires and all is good. Now having error with hard top not working. Have to take in. Didn't like the black and white interior. Had changed out to all black. Looks fabulous. The harness was shorted per, poor design 400 later hard top is now working. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse