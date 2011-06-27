  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 200
  4. Used 2012 Chrysler 200
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Chrysler 200 LX Features & Specs

More about the 2012 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,995
See 200 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Quick Order Package 25Hyes
Quick Order Package 24Hyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,995
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Smoker's Groupyes
MOPAR Trunk Cargo Trayyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
MOPAR Garmin Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,995
premium clothyes
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,995
MOPAR Hitch Receiveryes
MOPAR Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Front track61.7 in.
Curb weight3402 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length191.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Crystal Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Auburn Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 200 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Chrysler 200 LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles