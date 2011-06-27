Used 2001 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great Van paulie69 , 07/19/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have now owned my no frills van for 5yrs and have 160K miles on it. It has been very reliable and I have had to do no major work to it, just new tires and tie rod ends last year. It still runs like a new car although I now need to replace the ball joints and the ac stopped working this summer. It isn't fancy and has very few power options but it is the most dependable vehicle I've had and I have always driven imports before. I wish Chevy still made this vehicle. Report Abuse

So many positives, a few big negatives Daniel DeLamater , 03/23/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Well, we have been pleased with our car overall. But thank God we purchased the extended warranty. I would not recommend avoiding this van - I would just say get as much warranty as possible. We stopped at 75,000 miles and it wasn't enough. We are about to replace the 2nd hub assembly, we have had gaskets go out, we have had fuel regulators to replace, etc., etc. The utility of this van is excellent. It's roominess, drivability, and overall reliability are positives. Thankfully we had the warranty as long as we did - and that we have a wonderful dealership to work with. Otherwise I might not be so kind.

A Chevy man badbob , 11/28/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have never owned a Ford, but that may change. I have never seen an auto with more problems than this one. My wife bought it used and it was back and forth to the shop with one thing after another to b repaired. Now out of warranty it's my job to repair. It tkes more time than the 74 Chevy truck I'm restoring. The electric seat is jammed in the foward position making it impossable to drive. The windows always die in the down position. I drive a car to get from point A to point B as most of us do. The more options the more trouble. I don't need a Dolby surround sound theater, global tracking,or a fuse box with 30 miles of paper thin wires leading to useless options. Are You listening GM?

My HoopTee Stas , 08/31/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought her brand new and 10 yrs later still cant kill it. This van has never failed my family or me. Was my wife's daily driver for the first 7 yrs and has been the household beater since. Wiper motor, blower, suspension, steering wheel, radiator was replaced since new. Other than BASIC maintenance and upkeep, this van has been very affordable and worth every Penny spent when bought brand new from the dealer. The 6 cylinder engine is pretty powerful and starts up every single time. My children, now are older, are embarrassed by it but I still drive it daily. Whether it be to work, the mall, the shore, the dump, sporting events etc. It sure was a worthwhile investment from the onset. Thanks GM, I must have gotten a gem. : )