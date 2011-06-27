  1. Home
2001 Chevrolet Venture Review

Pros & Cons

  • Car-like ride and handling, power sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available in-van entertainment system.
  • Uninspired styling, flimsy modular seats, interior fit and finish, coarse engine noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its age, the Venture benefits from continual improvement that keeps it close to the class leaders in terms of features and styling. Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan.

Vehicle overview

It should be no surprise that Venture has surpassed previous Chevrolet minivan sales records, given the limited appeal of its mini-vac-shaped, plastic-bodied predecessor, the Lumina minivan. Developed in concert with GM's European Opel division, Venture enters its fifth model year wearing conservative, yet modern, sheetmetal capped by a revised front fascia. Looks aside, this minivan's appeal is measured by a number of standard, family-friendly features like a driver's side sliding door, four-wheel antilock brakes, side airbags, OnStar system (except ValueVan), and the ability to pull a 3,500-pound trailer. Additional available features include power sliding doors, modular seating, integrated child safety seats, and traction control.

Value Van, base, LS, LT or Warner Bros. Edition versions are available. The Value Van includes seven-passenger bench seating, air conditioning, rear-seat heat ducts, a tilt steering wheel, and an AM/FM stereo. Base models add split-bench seating, map pockets, overhead consolette, particle and odor filter, cargo net, and rear window defogger. LS provides items like upgraded cloth upholstery, remote keyless entry, power windows, tinted glass, driver information center, cruise control, alloy wheels and cassette stereo. Pop for LT trim and you'll get a power driver's seat, second-row captain's chairs, rear audio controls and air conditioning, and a combination CD/cassette deck. Warner Bros. Edition vans are loaded with leather, an integrated child safety seat, modular bucket seating, and a three-mode audio and visual entertainment system that includes a VCP and overhead flip-down LCD screen.

Choose a short or long wheelbase van with four doors. All Ventures come equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 that makes 185 horsepower and 210 foot-pounds of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive transmits power to the front wheels. Standard P215/70R-15 tires have a big footprint for better roadholding. Designed to satisfy consumers on either side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Venture treats drivers with a communicative chassis, sharp steering, and almost nimble handling, all while providing room inside for up to eight passengers and a good amount of their belongings.

Updates for 2001 include a new climate control system for improved interior comfort, an instrument panel cupholder, and an optional in-dash CD changer/player. A rear parking aid is available on extended length vans that audibly warns drivers when they are in close proximity to an object or person. Some carryover features worth noting are the optional dual-mode audio unit, which allows rear passengers to listen to a CD via headphones while front passengers catch traffic reports on the radio, and a load-leveling suspension complete with an auxiliary air hose.

Yes, we like the Venture, and whether you prefer the Chevy flavor or the Pontiac (Montana) and Oldsmobile (Silhouette) versions of the same van, we think any of the three have the credentials to go toe-to-toe with Chrysler, Ford and Honda minivans.

2001 Highlights

A new grille and front fascia give the 2001 Venture an updated look, while a rear parking aid system helps keep extended wheelbase drivers from inadvertently updating the tail. OnStar is now standard on all models except the Value Van; a six-disc CD changer and fold-flat captain's chairs are available options on passenger models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Venture.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Van
paulie69,07/19/2014
I have now owned my no frills van for 5yrs and have 160K miles on it. It has been very reliable and I have had to do no major work to it, just new tires and tie rod ends last year. It still runs like a new car although I now need to replace the ball joints and the ac stopped working this summer. It isn't fancy and has very few power options but it is the most dependable vehicle I've had and I have always driven imports before. I wish Chevy still made this vehicle.
So many positives, a few big negatives
Daniel DeLamater,03/23/2006
Well, we have been pleased with our car overall. But thank God we purchased the extended warranty. I would not recommend avoiding this van - I would just say get as much warranty as possible. We stopped at 75,000 miles and it wasn't enough. We are about to replace the 2nd hub assembly, we have had gaskets go out, we have had fuel regulators to replace, etc., etc. The utility of this van is excellent. It's roominess, drivability, and overall reliability are positives. Thankfully we had the warranty as long as we did - and that we have a wonderful dealership to work with. Otherwise I might not be so kind.
A Chevy man
badbob,11/28/2008
I have never owned a Ford, but that may change. I have never seen an auto with more problems than this one. My wife bought it used and it was back and forth to the shop with one thing after another to b repaired. Now out of warranty it's my job to repair. It tkes more time than the 74 Chevy truck I'm restoring. The electric seat is jammed in the foward position making it impossable to drive. The windows always die in the down position. I drive a car to get from point A to point B as most of us do. The more options the more trouble. I don't need a Dolby surround sound theater, global tracking,or a fuse box with 30 miles of paper thin wires leading to useless options. Are You listening GM?
My HoopTee
Stas ,08/31/2010
Bought her brand new and 10 yrs later still cant kill it. This van has never failed my family or me. Was my wife's daily driver for the first 7 yrs and has been the household beater since. Wiper motor, blower, suspension, steering wheel, radiator was replaced since new. Other than BASIC maintenance and upkeep, this van has been very affordable and worth every Penny spent when bought brand new from the dealer. The 6 cylinder engine is pretty powerful and starts up every single time. My children, now are older, are embarrassed by it but I still drive it daily. Whether it be to work, the mall, the shore, the dump, sporting events etc. It sure was a worthwhile investment from the onset. Thanks GM, I must have gotten a gem. : )
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2001 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include Plus 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABD/ABE Package (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABC/ABF Package (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Value 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Warner Bros. 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABE Seats (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and Warner Bros. 4dr Ext Minivan w/ABF Seats (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

