  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Uplander
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Uplander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,250
See Uplander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Torque216 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,250
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,250
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,250
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,250
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Medium Gray, premium cloth
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,250
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,250
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,250
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Uplander Inventory

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles