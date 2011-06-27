Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander Minivan Consumer Reviews
Too many problems
Car does not start without flooring the gas pedel. Must keep at least an 8th of a tank of gas in van and park on level ground. Van has stopped or not started various of times when the fuel gets to about an 8th of a tank of gas. Even had car stop on my wife with kids in car (youngest 3 on Nov 29, 2008). When it does stop it will not start back up unless you put fuel in it (even though guage indicates adequate fuel). It appears as if the transmission is going out all of the time as it slips. The rear windshield wiper has stopped working and that is pretty sad as I also have one of those old Plymouth mini vans and it has operational rear windshield.
Very Disappointed
I bought the Uplander for it's size and assuming that a GM/Chevrolet would have easy maintenance/repair. First wake up came when I had to get the battery replaced. ABS light comes on frequently, even after repairs. The lock, and mirror adjustment don't work on the driver's side. Anti Theft system shut the car off several times. The engine light is on now. I've gotten a total of 7 different codes. Some related to the transmission. Told by the mechanic I need to decide if I want to spend more money on this van. I drove an old Toyota van that was 10 yrs old before it had any issues. We're only at 126K miles with the Uplander. Just very disappointed in this vehicle.
Not Good!
GM had a good idea but skipped on the build quality. Ours has 60K miles and it has the gas gauge failed leaving my wife stranded, 3 doors become misaligned and wouldn't shut properly, continuous starting issues, the instrument cluster burn out, the DVD player failed, and the seats are ripping. Worse yet, the exterior trim pieces have all faded in the sun and are a different color than the van. It has alot of great options, does average on gas, and rides nice but its all negated by the build quality. This car is one to avoid!
Great product by Chevy
We bought our van and within 3 weeks took it on vacation. Averaged 24mpg highway and had a smooth ride the whole way. A/C cooled down quickly and with rear air conditioning the van was comfortable all the time. If I had to pick out a weak point it would be the middle chairs don't have arm rests. Sounds silly but this can be important on longer trips. Our van has the DVD system that was great for the kids. I am not sure the back cargo area is as big as some other vans. But there is more space for the passengers so it is a nice trade. If you are going to drop 30K get a Honda Oddesy but for 20K-23K this is a great choice.
Terrible
When it was first bought it was a good van, until a couple years later we started having problems. The tires would get worn out faster, the van performs horrible in snowy and rainy weather, traction control would come on for no reason during warm weather with nothing on the ground. When going up hill you basically have to floor it.
