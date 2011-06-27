Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Traverse SUV
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,057*
Total Cash Price
$13,333
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,743*
Total Cash Price
$17,909
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,078*
Total Cash Price
$18,432
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,389*
Total Cash Price
$13,072
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,077*
Total Cash Price
$18,039
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,725*
Total Cash Price
$13,595
LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,414*
Total Cash Price
$18,954
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,389*
Total Cash Price
$13,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$677
|$698
|$718
|$741
|$762
|$3,596
|Maintenance
|$1,236
|$860
|$1,986
|$481
|$2,793
|$7,356
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$747
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$934
|Financing
|$717
|$576
|$427
|$267
|$96
|$2,084
|Depreciation
|$3,229
|$1,359
|$1,195
|$1,060
|$951
|$7,794
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,779
|$5,837
|$6,816
|$5,197
|$7,428
|$34,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$964
|$995
|$1,023
|$4,829
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$1,155
|$2,667
|$647
|$3,751
|$9,880
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,003
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,255
|Financing
|$963
|$774
|$574
|$359
|$129
|$2,799
|Depreciation
|$4,337
|$1,825
|$1,606
|$1,423
|$1,277
|$10,468
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,792
|$7,841
|$9,154
|$6,980
|$9,976
|$45,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,024
|$1,053
|$4,970
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,189
|$2,745
|$666
|$3,861
|$10,169
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,032
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,292
|Financing
|$991
|$797
|$591
|$369
|$133
|$2,881
|Depreciation
|$4,464
|$1,878
|$1,653
|$1,465
|$1,314
|$10,774
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,136
|$8,069
|$9,422
|$7,184
|$10,268
|$47,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$664
|$684
|$704
|$726
|$747
|$3,525
|Maintenance
|$1,212
|$843
|$1,947
|$472
|$2,738
|$7,212
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$732
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$916
|Financing
|$703
|$565
|$419
|$262
|$94
|$2,043
|Depreciation
|$3,166
|$1,332
|$1,172
|$1,039
|$932
|$7,641
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,607
|$5,723
|$6,682
|$5,095
|$7,282
|$33,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,031
|$4,865
|Maintenance
|$1,673
|$1,163
|$2,687
|$651
|$3,778
|$9,953
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,010
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,264
|Financing
|$970
|$780
|$578
|$362
|$130
|$2,819
|Depreciation
|$4,369
|$1,838
|$1,617
|$1,434
|$1,286
|$10,545
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,878
|$7,898
|$9,221
|$7,031
|$10,049
|$46,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$691
|$711
|$732
|$755
|$777
|$3,666
|Maintenance
|$1,260
|$877
|$2,025
|$491
|$2,848
|$7,500
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$761
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$953
|Financing
|$731
|$588
|$436
|$272
|$98
|$2,125
|Depreciation
|$3,293
|$1,385
|$1,219
|$1,081
|$969
|$7,947
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,951
|$5,952
|$6,949
|$5,299
|$7,573
|$34,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$5,111
|Maintenance
|$1,757
|$1,222
|$2,823
|$684
|$3,970
|$10,457
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,061
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,328
|Financing
|$1,019
|$819
|$608
|$380
|$136
|$2,962
|Depreciation
|$4,591
|$1,931
|$1,699
|$1,507
|$1,351
|$11,079
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,480
|$8,298
|$9,689
|$7,388
|$10,559
|$48,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$664
|$684
|$704
|$726
|$747
|$3,525
|Maintenance
|$1,212
|$843
|$1,947
|$472
|$2,738
|$7,212
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$732
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$916
|Financing
|$703
|$565
|$419
|$262
|$94
|$2,043
|Depreciation
|$3,166
|$1,332
|$1,172
|$1,039
|$932
|$7,641
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,607
|$5,723
|$6,682
|$5,095
|$7,282
|$33,389
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Traverse
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse in Virginia is:not available
