Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews

This engine holds a bad secret Domonic Webster , 04/14/2018 LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful While this vehicle has many great features it hides a bad thing that will sink you. The engine has timing chains that have a known defect. I wish I knew this before I spent my money. The repair cost is a new engine which will cost about $5,000 and takes about 8-15 hours to replace. When all is said and done you will spend $10,000 to repair. If you own a earlier version 2007-2009 it’s covered. If you buy a 2012 it will not be. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2012 Traverse 30-Day Review nurseratched , 07/08/2012 49 of 51 people found this review helpful This is my daily commuter from the mountains to the city. The Traverse is exceptionally comfortable to drive and handles the steep and curvy mountain roads with ease. Plenty of passing power and, despite some of the other complaints, I think the visibility to the side and rear is fine. I've never been in a quieter car...little to no road or wind noise. Everything is within easy reach and the interior is cavernous! Even though there is seating for 8 I don't use the 3rd row. The rear is strictly used for cargo and comes in handy with monthly trips to Costco! I looked at several other models and decided the Traverse topped them all. Report Abuse

After One-Year, Very Happy w/Purchase murdoughnut , 04/01/2013 30 of 32 people found this review helpful The Good: Space (lots of it). Have fit five adults, two infants in car seats, a dog and a stroller in the car before. Cargo area is plenty big, even with the third row up; While heavy on acceleration, actually turns quite nimbly for its size; Comfortable ride in every seat - third row can accommodate a small adult for normal trips, and a larger male for short trips. Bad: Gas mileage (~17), cargo door not very wide/tall Overall: Would definitely buy again; this car fit my exact needs for something safe for my infant twin sons, large enough to carry their stuff, but stylish enough for a 32-year old man who refused to own/drive a minivan. Gas mileage sucks, but didn't buy for that. Report Abuse

Traction DANGER!!! Cece , 09/10/2018 LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Today 9/9/2018 I was on my way to church this morning. I get not even a third of the way there and my car takes me from 45 mph to a quick 15 mph without warning!!!!!!!!!!!! I pulled over and just shut my car off because I was scared. This is not the first time that this has happened to me. The last time it happened I was on the highway coming back from chemotherapy and I had my kids in the car. THIS IS NOT SAFE!!!!! Whenever I did call my dealership and took it up there for them to see, I could not duplicate the issue. I do not feel safe in my car and I honestly don't want it anymore. I need to have a car that I can depend on to get to my appointments. I have already had to fight one HUGE monster with my health, I surely don't need anything else to happen to me or my children. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse