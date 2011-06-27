Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews

Horrible 2009 Traverse aburgener , 10/06/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We have had the Traverse for about 2 years and just on Friday I was driving down a 4 lane highway and it didn't want to shift. Barely, made it home alive and took it to the auto center. They informed me they would not work on it because it would happen again and so when I tried to move it, it would not go in reverse. We have had problems with the power steering and 3 recalls on it. Something is wrong with the 2009 version of this car. My brother had the same problem and when we were at the repair shop the owner said his sister had the same problem. We are getting another estimate because the first one said it was the transmission... if you have money for lots of repair go for it. Report Abuse

Steering Shaft defect mngirl , 03/28/2013 44 of 47 people found this review helpful Currently there is 51K on my Traverse. I do like it, it fits our family of five perfectly with room to spare. I didn't give the review 5 stars simply because there is always room for improvement. That said, I had a major problem with my steering column recently. While driving the vehicle, I suddenly and with no warning had no control of my tires - zero steering! When the vehicle was hauled to the shop, I was told that the steering shaft was completely dismembered and fell "out of place". Hmm....has this happened to anyone before?

Transmission Failed! Amin Khan , 09/18/2015 LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Be aware and stay away. A quick internet search will tell the whole story. My transmission is shot, broken,kaput! Constant water leaks, Squeky steering Dead battery, no explanation passenger seat belt light comes on without warning Drinks gas Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

many many issues nomoregm4me3 , 05/01/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful we have own the traverse since its release. we have had timing chain issues, transmission issues, A/C issues, and power steering issues. keep an extended warranty or get ready to fork over some cash for poor design, and poor workmanship.