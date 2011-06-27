Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews
Couldnt ask for much more out of a SUV
I went from a 93 Suburban to a 07 Trailblazer LS 4x4 and I couldn't be happier. Yes, the interior design in a little bland but it makes it supremely simple for you passengers to be able to use the stereo and climate controls from the second they sit down. I was worried about the comfort coming from luxuriously large captains chairs, but I just melted into the 8-way power seats. Smooth, (surprisingly) quiet, and with all of the added features (6CD Bose stereo, sunroof, power seats, flip down DVD, privacy glass, bluetooth, onstar, sirius/XM) it feels like a luxury ride without the overwhelming urge to scoff at other drivers. Inline 6 has more than enough power to get you where your going. A+
So glad to be back in a Trailblazer!!
First - my husband and I own a small used car lot. I've driven LOTS of cars/trucks, but can honestly say that the Trailblazer is my perfect vehicle. It can tow a HUGE load, handles any conditions (snow/mud, etc); gives a great view of the road; and there's a TON of cargo space. Yet it has a nice tight turning radius (easy to park) and plenty of horsepower (can pull Hubby's race truck on the car hauler trailer if need be). Mine has 120,000 miles on it and still runs and handles great!
New vehicle 'honeymoon'
I know that it is too soon to make any long term judgement but the TrailBlazer we bought exceeds our expectations. When researching vehicles we consistantly read that the suspension of the TB was less than 'good' which kept us from considering the TB. We had a relative who drove an '06 and they said that they were pleased with the ride and handling. We got the LT (loaded) and so far can't drive it enough. Incidently, we also drove the SS. If it had not looked too 'pretentious' for a couple of 50+ it was tempting.
Chevy beats Hondas Reliability
This is my second trailblazer.. had an 04.. loved it but didn't have 4x4.. with Michigan weather 6x6 isn't enough.. I went ahead sold it and got me my beloved 07 trailblazer 4x4.. snow never became an issue anymore.. you wont feel a thing when you turn the 4x4 on.. its like your driving on dry pavement... With a new job my driving became more and I needed an suv with better gas mileage.. so I bought a Honda crv.. worst car of my life .. yes its very good on gas but whats the point when I spent 1200 mechanically issues.. with the trailblazer.. never had a problem with it other then the headlight bulb keep blowing.. even with hid kit .. best car ever for an every day commute!!!
Excellent Vehicle
Reliable. Comfortable to ride and drive. Handles exceptionally well, a real surpise and pleasure. I recommend it to anyone who enjoys driving and likes to get out of town.
