Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Tracker
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232123
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/25 mpg20/23 mpg22/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.6/370.0 mi.348.0/400.2 mi.325.6/384.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.17.4 gal.14.8 gal.
Combined MPG232123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm100 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l2.0 l1.6 l
Horsepower97 hp @ 5200 rpm127 hp @ 6000 rpm97 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.34.8 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.7 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.50.7 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.52.8 in.53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno39.6 in.no
Rear hip Roomno45.2 in.no
Rear leg roomno35.9 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno52.6 in.no
Measurements
Length148.8 in.159.8 in.148.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.no1000 lbs.
Curb weight2717 lbs.2860 lbs.2596 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.97.6 in.86.6 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Maximum payloadno1500.0 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black Licorice
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • Purple Graphite Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Licorice
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Purple Graphite Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Black Licorice
  • White
  • Wildfire Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Gray
  • Medium Gray
Research Similar Vehicles