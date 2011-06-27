Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tahoe SUV
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,805*
Total Cash Price
$46,079
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,983*
Total Cash Price
$61,890
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,289*
Total Cash Price
$63,697
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,560*
Total Cash Price
$62,341
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,652*
Total Cash Price
$45,175
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,958*
Total Cash Price
$46,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$4,191
|Maintenance
|$1,718
|$1,950
|$1,210
|$1,209
|$2,458
|$8,545
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,448
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,636
|Financing
|$2,479
|$1,992
|$1,476
|$923
|$334
|$7,203
|Depreciation
|$8,033
|$4,706
|$4,142
|$3,673
|$3,296
|$23,850
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,601
|$11,849
|$10,190
|$9,344
|$9,821
|$58,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$2,307
|$2,619
|$1,625
|$1,623
|$3,302
|$11,476
|Repairs
|$448
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,288
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,540
|Financing
|$3,329
|$2,676
|$1,982
|$1,240
|$448
|$9,675
|Depreciation
|$10,789
|$6,321
|$5,564
|$4,933
|$4,426
|$32,033
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,641
|$15,915
|$13,686
|$12,551
|$13,190
|$78,983
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$2,374
|$2,696
|$1,672
|$1,671
|$3,398
|$11,812
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,384
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,643
|Financing
|$3,426
|$2,754
|$2,040
|$1,276
|$461
|$9,957
|Depreciation
|$11,104
|$6,506
|$5,726
|$5,077
|$4,556
|$32,969
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,331
|$16,380
|$14,086
|$12,917
|$13,575
|$81,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,670
|Maintenance
|$2,324
|$2,639
|$1,637
|$1,635
|$3,326
|$11,560
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,312
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,566
|Financing
|$3,353
|$2,695
|$1,997
|$1,249
|$451
|$9,746
|Depreciation
|$10,868
|$6,367
|$5,604
|$4,969
|$4,459
|$32,267
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,813
|$16,031
|$13,786
|$12,642
|$13,287
|$79,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$1,684
|$1,912
|$1,186
|$1,185
|$2,410
|$8,377
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,400
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,584
|Financing
|$2,430
|$1,953
|$1,447
|$905
|$327
|$7,062
|Depreciation
|$7,875
|$4,614
|$4,061
|$3,601
|$3,231
|$23,382
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,256
|$11,617
|$9,990
|$9,161
|$9,628
|$57,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$1,751
|$1,988
|$1,233
|$1,232
|$2,506
|$8,712
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,496
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,687
|Financing
|$2,527
|$2,031
|$1,505
|$941
|$340
|$7,344
|Depreciation
|$8,190
|$4,799
|$4,223
|$3,745
|$3,360
|$24,317
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,946
|$12,082
|$10,390
|$9,527
|$10,013
|$59,958
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:not available
