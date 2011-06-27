Used 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
Regret selling it everyday
Bought a 2005 tahoe LS with 60k miles on it and feel I love with it! It's the best "do anything" vehicle. You can use it for family or work or towing and it even looks good all cleaned up taking the wife out on a date in a classy part of town. The 5.3 was extremely reliable and even with low Mpg's (15.5 no matter what) it was a pleasure to own and drive. We took this truck across the country multiple times and never felt fatigued after 12 hour days. It was loaded to the brim with features and never got tired of owning it. We traded it in for a "gas sipper" and every since we did, I've been miserable. I'll take the fuel cost over not being happy.
Excellent Performance
The Chevy Tahoe LT 5.3L V8 is one of the best vehicles I've ever owned! I bought it with 82,000 miles on it, and now it has 95,000 miles on it. The Tahoe can accelerate very fast for a large size vehicle. One of the reasons why I would recommend it to others. The only problem I had with it was that the clutch for the A/C and/or Heater went out. But It was a small repair, otherwise the Chevy Tahoe is the best SUV ever.
Excellent value for money
i purchased my tahoe 4 years ago, so far i didn't face any kind of problem with the car. i live in the arabian gulf so hot during summer but the cooling system and A/C are very efficient.dealer service is excellent. until this day i'm still using the original brake pad after 65000 Km and the dealer said it is still 50%
Pop's old truck....2005 Z71 Tahoe 4WD
Bought from my dad's estate 6 years ago W/ 84K miles on it.....It now has 150K , Super reliable, good looking, powerful.....U-joints, Brakes, and an engine ground wire (which cost $700) to fix, have been the only problems.....Needs tires, now but will still go through 3' of snow......it is our camping/ hiking/ hunting/fishing/trailer towing/ grandkid hauling 3rd car (I drive a 2014 CR-V, my girlfriend drives a POS 2005 Dodge mini-van) . It also serves as my drive 85 miles one way to work car, in really bad weather. I have pulled numerous people (including a State Trooper) out of the ditch with it in blizzard weather, and the other day pulled a stuck 4WD ATV out of a muddy field, and the truck felt like there was nothing behind me....I want this truck to last forever...I know it won't, but frankly will never be able to afford a new one, like it.......
new truck
the way it drives you dont feel like you are drving an suv,handles great had a linc navitgator before this,tahoe a much better suv!also had a ford exploer what a waste on money!
