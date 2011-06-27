Used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
12 years, 157,000 miles, 1 owner
The title speaks for itself. I'm the original owner of this truck. Bought it back in '98 with 11 miles on it. It now is pushing 160,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. I plan on keeping this truck until the wheels fall off. Every time I think of selling or trading it in for something with better mileage, it proves its usefulness, whether it be hauling a load of furniture, pulling a stump in the backyard, towing a trailer, or it snows! I could go on and on about the virtues of my Tahoe. Its taken me across the country many times, and still goes to the grocery store and work every day. Finally starting to show a little rust on the rockers, but that's to be expected.
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe Review
This truck is a brilliant package. Towing is bliss with the power of the Vortec 350. The interior is well designed, everything is right where it should be. I have 81,500 miles on my truck and there isn't a squeek or rattle to be found. The 4WD autotrac works flawlessly in low traction situations. The transmission performs wonderful...smooth shifts, with or without towing. I have yet to find something I do not like about this truck! I recently made a 1,500 mile trip and the truck averaged 21 mpg on the highway doing 75 mph. I am not complaining with all of the available power and torque on tap. JOB WELL DONE CHEVROLET!
Tahoe Strong
I really enjoy my Tahoe. I purchased it because I need a 4wd vehicle to get me to and from the fire station during snowstorms. I have been impressed so far. Besides the gas mileage, I'm very happy with it so far. It has over 120,000 miles on it and I feel comfortable driving it across country. Although I am a light foot when I drive on the highway, I still only average 17. That said, I love it and I bought it knowing what kind of milage a 5.7 v8 gets.
Solid as a rock
I bought this truck new in 1998. I currently have 115K miles. It will go just about anywhere, and it has. From the sand dunes in Baja, river gorges in the Anza Borrego desert, winter storms in Big Bear, it just goes, and in comfort. Repairs: Around 60K miles exhaust manifold gaskets, Cat, fuel injectors clogged. (ARCO may be a bit cheaper but it clogged my injectors in first 50-60K miles, while last 60-70K miles I've used better gas, no problems, still going strong). About 100K miles, fuel pump, wiper motor. Just had first A/C service, still on original shocks. First major tuneup at 90K miles! No change in drivability since new, hold up well to dogs, kids, idiots in parking lots, etc.
So far so good
I bought my 1998 Tahoe in 2006 with 99,000 miles on it. I think the GM/Chevys of the 1990s are great looking vehicles and always wanted one. Being that I bought it with 99,000 miles, there were some repairs to be done at 100,000, one being the water pump. I recently had work done on the brakes. Gas mileage can actually be quite good. I'm a fairly "soft" driver, and have gotten nearly 23mpg hwy with cruise control. I was in Montana when I first bought it, and often got 16-17mpg "city", though that has plunged since moving to a big city with lots of wasted gas at intersections.
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner