Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my Tahoe Hybrid
Since the Hybrid version isn’t available anymore, there’s not much to say unless you can find a low mileage last year version. I wish it had a power lift gate, and air condition seats (as it has heated seats). I live in FL. But it has tons of power. Especially when you punch it hard like when your passing a car on a two lane highway. All the reviews have horse power rating wrong. Most state it has 345 horsepower engine/electric motor combined. That’s the horsepower for just the engine. The electric power is 60 kilowatts per electric motor or a tic above 80 horsepower each. So yes, the 6000 lb behemoth has roughly 525 total horsepower. And at over 20 mpg. I have a Vette and yes that has more g’s when you floor it but not by much. Great vehicle
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
hybrid
great car ,great mileage, all ways starts would buy agian
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Great truck
So far so good. Purchased used,in great shape. We’ll see how it holds up
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe Hybrid
Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner