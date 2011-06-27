  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Suburban Z71 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Suburban
More about the 2022 Suburban
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/532.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,100 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,759 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Off-Road Capability Package +$2,995
Off-Road Performance Package +$2,615
Luxury Package +$2,525
Off-Road Package +$5,485
Interior Protection Package +$375
Option Package Discount, Not Desiredyes
Max Trailering Package +$465
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Reflective Window Shade +$135
Illuminated Front and Rear Door Sill Plates +$595
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$175
Center Console Lockable Storage Box +$195
Rear Seat Media System +$1,995
Power-Sliding Center Console +$350
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Sport Pedal Cover Kit +$185
Manual Second Row Bucket Seats +$795
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Floor Liners +$315
Cargo Security Shade +$260
Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats +$370
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Keyless Entry Keypad +$255
Illumination Package +$1,095
20" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
Wheel Locks +$85
Black Exhaust Tip +$200
Power Panoramic Sunroof +$1,500
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$495
Illuminated Chevrolet Mirror Emblem +$135
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem +$495
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,824 lbs.
Gross weight7,700 lbs.
Height75.7 in.
Length225.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,759 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,100 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.1 in.
Wheel base134.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Empire Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Evergreen Gray Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Dark Atmosphere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Suburban Z71 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models