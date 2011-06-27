2020 Chevrolet Suburban Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Suburban SUV
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,505*
Total Cash Price
$67,068
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,041*
Total Cash Price
$90,082
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,103*
Total Cash Price
$65,753
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$98,845*
Total Cash Price
$92,712
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,742*
Total Cash Price
$90,739
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,907*
Total Cash Price
$68,383
Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$101,649*
Total Cash Price
$95,342
Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,103*
Total Cash Price
$65,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$877
|$908
|$4,243
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,081
|$1,307
|$5,368
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,727
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,915
|Financing
|$3,607
|$2,901
|$2,147
|$1,343
|$486
|$10,484
|Depreciation
|$21,988
|$3,583
|$3,388
|$3,977
|$3,765
|$36,702
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,629
|$10,179
|$9,486
|$10,897
|$9,315
|$71,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$1,219
|$5,699
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,795
|$1,755
|$7,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,663
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,915
|Financing
|$4,844
|$3,896
|$2,884
|$1,804
|$652
|$14,081
|Depreciation
|$29,533
|$4,813
|$4,551
|$5,342
|$5,057
|$49,295
|Fuel
|$2,725
|$2,806
|$2,891
|$2,977
|$3,066
|$14,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,482
|$13,671
|$12,741
|$14,636
|$12,511
|$96,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,040
|$1,281
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,674
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,858
|Financing
|$3,536
|$2,844
|$2,105
|$1,317
|$476
|$10,278
|Depreciation
|$21,557
|$3,513
|$3,322
|$3,899
|$3,691
|$35,982
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,009
|$9,979
|$9,300
|$10,683
|$9,132
|$70,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,866
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,876
|$1,806
|$7,421
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,770
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,030
|Financing
|$4,986
|$4,010
|$2,968
|$1,857
|$671
|$14,492
|Depreciation
|$30,395
|$4,953
|$4,684
|$5,498
|$5,204
|$50,735
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,723
|$14,070
|$13,113
|$15,063
|$12,876
|$98,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$5,741
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,815
|$1,768
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,690
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,944
|Financing
|$4,880
|$3,925
|$2,905
|$1,817
|$657
|$14,184
|Depreciation
|$29,749
|$4,848
|$4,584
|$5,381
|$5,094
|$49,655
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,792
|$13,771
|$12,834
|$14,743
|$12,602
|$96,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$835
|$864
|$894
|$926
|$4,326
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,122
|$1,332
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,781
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,972
|Financing
|$3,677
|$2,958
|$2,189
|$1,370
|$495
|$10,689
|Depreciation
|$22,419
|$3,654
|$3,455
|$4,055
|$3,839
|$37,421
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,249
|$10,378
|$9,672
|$11,110
|$9,497
|$72,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,164
|$1,205
|$1,247
|$1,291
|$6,032
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,958
|$1,857
|$7,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,877
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,144
|Financing
|$5,127
|$4,124
|$3,052
|$1,910
|$690
|$14,903
|Depreciation
|$31,258
|$5,094
|$4,817
|$5,654
|$5,352
|$52,174
|Fuel
|$2,884
|$2,970
|$3,060
|$3,151
|$3,245
|$15,309
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,963
|$14,470
|$13,485
|$15,490
|$13,241
|$101,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Suburban SUV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,040
|$1,281
|$5,263
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,674
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,858
|Financing
|$3,536
|$2,844
|$2,105
|$1,317
|$476
|$10,278
|Depreciation
|$21,557
|$3,513
|$3,322
|$3,899
|$3,691
|$35,982
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,009
|$9,979
|$9,300
|$10,683
|$9,132
|$70,103
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Suburban
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban in Virginia is:not available
