Used 2006 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
We enjoy our Suburban
We have had our Suburban for almost 2 years. We moved up in size from a Ford Explorer. Explorer is junk! We enjoy the extra seating and tons of space when 3rd row is folded down. My husband and I are large people and we are very comfortable in the front seats. Kids love the DVD. One thing though, the electronic displays get very hot on the radio and DVD after car has been running for about an hour. Honestly, you can almost burn yourself. The gas mileage is not much worse than the Explorer that seated 5 people and this seats 7. It handles well on the road and is a pleasure on long trips. It does take some time to learn all the electronic "gadgets". After two years, the car has been good!
3rd Suburban
I love these trucks. Current one is a replacement for one I totaled hitting trees head-on. I walked away without a scratch, police were astounded and credited the vehicle. I drive 130 miles round trip to work daily and never have a problem, even get decent mileage. We haul everything from goats to furniture in the back with no issue - and this is the leather, captains chair model. Just a great family driver.
220k later and keeps on ticking!
Suburban are the best full size suv for the money. Have only had to replace the transmission at 160k and the is running strong at 210k.Bought brand new in December 2005.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm sold on the Suburban!
I started looking for an SUV months ago. I test drove Yukon XL & Sequoia before deciding on the Suburban. People that complain about the gas mileage are a bit delusional. For the size of vehicle & engine, it's pretty amazing, actually. I've been getting 16-17 mpg in horrible traffic conditions. I avg 21.4mpg on the hwy @60mph & 19.9mpg @70mph. My Tundra got 18mpg @70! It's more quiet & rides more smoothly than the Tundra or Sequoia, not to mention has a better turning radius. It's just a few inches longer, too, but has far more interior space. I admit it's not as luxurious as a Denali or Navigator, but I couldn't pass it up. If you're afraid of the size, don't be. You get used to it quickly
Plastics
Overall, A great SUV. The room is great. Only negative for GM / Chevrolet is to get a better handle on the plastic interior. Letters fade, and just feel cheap. This is something that can be fixed. No mechanical issues at all..100% great, as this is the 2nd Suburban owned. A+ truck with a family. Apparently you did do something with the carpet as it is better than 2003. Get the plastics under control and things should be good.
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer