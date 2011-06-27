  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Suburban
5(76%)4(16%)3(6%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.6
143 reviews
Write a review
See all Suburbans for sale
List Price
$7,995
Used Suburban for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...29

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my "Burban"

Gordy Toomey, 08/03/2016
1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Handles and rides like any good luxury car. Heated seats are great in the winter. Very comfortable and roomy . I wouldnt drive anything but an SUV or a four door pickup. Update; I sold the Burban a few months ago, to a nice family and it's still going strong.@263000 miles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The Best in it's Class Fuel Economy

armsdealer, 11/16/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

First off, Why are all of you marking this vehicle down for Fuel Economy? For what this thing tows and hauls, including people, you would need 2 Toyota camarys to haul 8 people. Some interior parts are cheap and come loose from time to time, but the space is better than any of the full size imports. This Vehicle is bullet proof Mechanically, and except for the steering shaft problem ($74 at Autozone) This is the toughest, most economical, Extra-Large SUV on the market, and gets the best fuel economy of all of them (non-Hybrid) We moved from a mini van to this and our fuel expenses only increased about $400 a year, that's only $33 per month. Go Drive one, you will be impressed.

Report Abuse

What a great truck!

Greg Vojnovic, 09/28/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

This has just been one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! Super reliable, still looks good, never a problem. It drives great, almost like a car and yet it can haul big trailers with horses in it. Just a great, great truck. I LOVE our Suburban. We're buying a new one now and will miss it.

Report Abuse

Not so great!

jessa508, 05/02/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

My Suburban runs great it is the little thing that cost a great deal that annoy me and Chevy hasn't done anything about it. The power windows going out the heated seats stop working the paint on the dash peeling the cheap plastic in the back. And the biggest problem of all is the Back glass disengaging from the vehicle if this glass falls on a small child it could be very dangerous there have been several complaints about this particular problem including myself, but Chevy has done nothing to correct the problem. Oh yeah you can't just replace the glass the whole unit has to be replaced so you are looking at about $1,200 part and installed. To bad for me and several others.....

Report Abuse

poor fuel milage/ok vehical

fordmaster73, 04/27/2013
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

My wife and I bought our '04 suburban with the Z71 package. at first we loved this vehicle (and still really like it). but we feel the fuel mileage is horrible! It left us stranded 30 miles in the wilderness after a camping trip with no phone services when the ground wire to the ECM (computer) broke. It cost us $400 at a dealer to fix a wire and re-flash the computer. the battery and alternator also needed replaced but I was OK with that considering its age and mileage. just figured it was normal maintenance. the brakes have always felt week even after replacing them and flushing the old fluid out. the power of the 5.3L I feel is undersized for this size of vehicle.

Report Abuse
12345...29
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Suburbans for sale

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles