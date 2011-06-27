Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

Love my "Burban" Gordy Toomey , 08/03/2016 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Handles and rides like any good luxury car. Heated seats are great in the winter. Very comfortable and roomy . I wouldnt drive anything but an SUV or a four door pickup. Update; I sold the Burban a few months ago, to a nice family and it's still going strong.@263000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Best in it's Class Fuel Economy armsdealer , 11/16/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful First off, Why are all of you marking this vehicle down for Fuel Economy? For what this thing tows and hauls, including people, you would need 2 Toyota camarys to haul 8 people. Some interior parts are cheap and come loose from time to time, but the space is better than any of the full size imports. This Vehicle is bullet proof Mechanically, and except for the steering shaft problem ($74 at Autozone) This is the toughest, most economical, Extra-Large SUV on the market, and gets the best fuel economy of all of them (non-Hybrid) We moved from a mini van to this and our fuel expenses only increased about $400 a year, that's only $33 per month. Go Drive one, you will be impressed. Report Abuse

What a great truck! Greg Vojnovic , 09/28/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This has just been one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! Super reliable, still looks good, never a problem. It drives great, almost like a car and yet it can haul big trailers with horses in it. Just a great, great truck. I LOVE our Suburban. We're buying a new one now and will miss it. Report Abuse

Not so great! jessa508 , 05/02/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My Suburban runs great it is the little thing that cost a great deal that annoy me and Chevy hasn't done anything about it. The power windows going out the heated seats stop working the paint on the dash peeling the cheap plastic in the back. And the biggest problem of all is the Back glass disengaging from the vehicle if this glass falls on a small child it could be very dangerous there have been several complaints about this particular problem including myself, but Chevy has done nothing to correct the problem. Oh yeah you can't just replace the glass the whole unit has to be replaced so you are looking at about $1,200 part and installed. To bad for me and several others..... Report Abuse