Used 1996 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
Keeps going and going and going.....
I love my 1996 Suburban. I bought it with 154K in 2005 and now it has 201,000 and counting. I have never had a problem with the Burban. I drove it across the country twice. The truck just turned 200K about a month and a half or so and I just replaced the original thermostat, radiator, water pump and hoses. The originals took the truck to over 200K the upgraded units I installed should take her to an additional 200K. I wouldn't trade it for anything!!! The only complaint I might have is the location of the cup holder. It is right in front of the vent, if its cold and you put the heater on your cold drink will get warm. It has been a fantastic vehicle for my family. Highly recommend!!!
Best Car I Ever Owned
I bought my suburban @ 120,000 miles and put another 70,000 on over the next 3 years. Never had any major problems. Smooth Transmission, Quiet Engine, Comfortable Ride, Plenty of space, Towed up to 10,000 pounds no problem. It never left me stranded. Extremely reliable. It will take care of you if you take care of it. I did have to replace the fuel pump twice but that was because I tended to drive on a low tank of fuel more often than not. A downer is the fuel economy of course. Take out the back seat, fold down the center row and you have a full size truck; so versatile. Handles awesome in 4 wheel drive. This car will always have a special place in my heart.
NICE
This is my father in laws but I use it all the time. We have the big 454 engine. I love it. We tow our travel trailer and this truck has almost 160K miles on it. I love everything about it except for the placement of the vents in the center. They are in a very bad spot and if you use the cup holder, they are worthless. Very strange place and you cannot turn them in far enough. Anyone that owns one knows what I mean. but that is small compared to everything else. Of course the fuel economy is not good, but what do you expect for a 454.
Best Truck Ever Owned
I purchased my 96 used w/140K NINE years ago, it now has 205K and I simply love it more then ever. Sadly rust is winning the battle of this beloved vehicle. It has been the greatest vehicle I've ever owned and I've owned them all. Also sadly is the insane sticker price for a new one.
Nice ride, expensive to maintain
If you buy a '96 Suburban, you won't want anything else. However, it is extremely expensive. First, you might get 14 mpg. Have you ever used a gas card and had to use it twice at the same fillup (42 gal tank, Gas card stops at $75.) Next, prepare to spend a minimum of $2000/yr. I did the research here and bought it anyway. Have had to replace brakes, master cylinder, booster fuel pump, timing belt tensioner, alternator, and can't remember what else. A minimum of $400 whenever you take it in to the shop. However, can't seem to let it go.
