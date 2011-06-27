Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG13nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/672.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.8 ft.46.4 ft.41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room59.6 in.59.6 in.59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity153 cu.ft.153 cu.ft.153 cu.ft.
Length219.5 in.219.5 in.219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight4657 lbs.5406 lbs.5002 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.4 cu.ft.50.4 cu.ft.50.4 cu.ft.
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Maximum payload2099.0 lbs.3065.0 lbs.3321.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Slate Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
