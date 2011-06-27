Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|no
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|no
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|462.0/672.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|no
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 4000 rpm
|210 hp @ 4000 rpm
|210 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.8 ft.
|46.4 ft.
|41.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.6 in.
|59.6 in.
|59.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|153 cu.ft.
|153 cu.ft.
|153 cu.ft.
|Length
|219.5 in.
|219.5 in.
|219.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4657 lbs.
|5406 lbs.
|5002 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|8600 lbs.
|8600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|50.4 cu.ft.
|50.4 cu.ft.
|50.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|2099.0 lbs.
|3065.0 lbs.
|3321.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
