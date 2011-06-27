Used 2006 Chevrolet SSR Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Final Production Run - 6 Speed - SSR
This red hotrod turns heads. I am always getting compliments on it. The six speed manual shifts very smooth with 5th & 6th gear both overdrives. It takes a lot of revs to get this heavy truck off the line with the 3.73 axle ratio. It needs a lower first gear, or lower rear axle ratio. Gets about 20 MPG at freeway speeds in 6th gear. About 13 MPG in the city. The 400 HP LS2 6 liter engine has great power, but has a lot of weight to pull. So it is pretty quick, almost as fast as my old 345 HP 1998 LS1 Corvette. The truck handles great for a truck, but nothing like a true sports car. It is a lot easier to get in and out of than a Corvette. A future classic.
2006 Chevrolet SSR
I have had no problems with my SSR 10 months owned. The SSR is very stylish, peppy, and fun to drive. Mine is yellow and very easy to clean. I can wash, dry and complete the entire interior in about 1-1/2 hrs. The cost of new tires is not as expensive as most think. There are so many gadgets and settings that I have yet to get the full use out of the electronic features, and must spend more time to understand full use. I refuse to put a front license plate on the SSR, as it takes away from the look, even though it's law here in IL. Replacement parts are not readily available, as I have been waiting for a chrome seat ring since purchase. I worry about parts replacement, if an accident occurs.
Sweet street rod
Lots of smiling driving in Fla. with the top down. The exhaust is throaty and has a neat gurgle. Fast as I need. Only problem is Goodyear quit making the tire and the wheel and it won't accept a lot of other makes due to profile. Aqua Blur paint job gets a lot of compliments.
4 Broken Driveshafts 2 rear ends
The truck is a blast to drive. However mine has had 4 driveshafts and numerous amounts of rear end problems. Transmission slips and rear end knocks and leaks fluid. Not what I expected for a $45+ truck. Motor is solid and fun to drive but rear ends and drive shaft cant handle extra output
What a ute!
This baby hauls. Now just get over it's somewhat goofy looks and listen. I have had this a few months now, no rattles, easy and quick top, plenty of cargo room, sport car ride with an average of 18mpg city and 26 hgwy so far. This one is very fast and is a clever useful car at the same time. Chevy, killer job!
