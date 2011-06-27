Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR Consumer Reviews
SSR Fun
The Interior is a bit stuffy, forget about adjusting the driver seat with the door closed. Cheap center console lid, will redo in walnut. Other than the above this thing is a blast. Normal driving (if you can) gets good results in miles per gallon. Love the exhaust note, I should charge chevrolet for advertising being I have to show people of all ages the vehicle whenever I stop. So for I am pleased with this vehicle. If you buy this vehicle when you are over 40 like me, get ready for the mid life jokes there are coming.
Silver Streak
Biggest complaints: Road noise in the cabin. Also miss the temp/direction mirror like in my TrailBlazer LXT. My first sportcar and it's a head turner. Can be a nice docile little putt putt going to the grocery store, but stand on the pedal and you're rocking at 85 without a thought. Love the top, but I do have a paint wear spot on the passenger side.
The coolest car ever .
I have driven almost every exotic car being in the car business for many years, there is none as fun and as cool as the six speed SSR i bought from Freehold Pontiac. GM made the mistake of introducing the SSR with a weak engine initially, what a mistake! that is why this magnificent did not do well, they should remake the car with some upgrades and a 600 HP engine. and you will see that it will outsell any convertible sport car out there, this work of art turns more heads than Ferrari and Lambo. It is such fun to drive that when you get home , you feel like going out again for another ride, now that is cool, how many other cars can you say that for? I hope GM is reading our comments.
SSR'n
Fun to drive, love the covertible hard top. Mileage has been 15.9 mpg for the 7,000 miles driven. Excellent quality, no problems so far.
Show Stopper
This is a well designed and well built muscle car for the new century. A sleeper at the stop light and a lightning bolt on the straightaway. It's not a "cop catcher" but it is an "eye catcher". Men and women of all ages love this car because it is fun and different from what you see all over the roads today. It has a little retro styling with all the best technology of today. Form and function in one cute little pick-up.
