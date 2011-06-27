Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR Consumer Reviews

SSR Fun Z6603 , 10/12/2004 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The Interior is a bit stuffy, forget about adjusting the driver seat with the door closed. Cheap center console lid, will redo in walnut. Other than the above this thing is a blast. Normal driving (if you can) gets good results in miles per gallon. Love the exhaust note, I should charge chevrolet for advertising being I have to show people of all ages the vehicle whenever I stop. So for I am pleased with this vehicle. If you buy this vehicle when you are over 40 like me, get ready for the mid life jokes there are coming. Report Abuse

Silver Streak SilverStreak , 10/15/2006 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Biggest complaints: Road noise in the cabin. Also miss the temp/direction mirror like in my TrailBlazer LXT. My first sportcar and it's a head turner. Can be a nice docile little putt putt going to the grocery store, but stand on the pedal and you're rocking at 85 without a thought. Love the top, but I do have a paint wear spot on the passenger side. Report Abuse

The coolest car ever . shams , 05/05/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have driven almost every exotic car being in the car business for many years, there is none as fun and as cool as the six speed SSR i bought from Freehold Pontiac. GM made the mistake of introducing the SSR with a weak engine initially, what a mistake! that is why this magnificent did not do well, they should remake the car with some upgrades and a 600 HP engine. and you will see that it will outsell any convertible sport car out there, this work of art turns more heads than Ferrari and Lambo. It is such fun to drive that when you get home , you feel like going out again for another ride, now that is cool, how many other cars can you say that for? I hope GM is reading our comments. Report Abuse

SSR'n wayne , 07/21/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Fun to drive, love the covertible hard top. Mileage has been 15.9 mpg for the 7,000 miles driven. Excellent quality, no problems so far. Report Abuse