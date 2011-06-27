Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS Features & Specs
|Overview
See SSR Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|350/450 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|Torque
|400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|Air conditioning
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|Front track
|64.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|22.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|191.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4760 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|64.2 in.
|Wheel base
|116.0 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|Rear track
|64.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|20 x 10 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P295/40R20 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the SSR
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,555
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet SSR LS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic