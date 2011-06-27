Used 1996 Chevrolet Sportvan Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height82.3 in.82.3 in.82.3 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.146.0 in.146.0 in.
Length225.0 in.225.0 in.225.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Light Gray
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Tan
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Gray
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Graphite
  • Medium Beige
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Graphite
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Beige
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray
  • Light Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Beige
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tan
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Graphite
